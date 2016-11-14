Probe a good move by Agriculture minister

I know this may seem trivial, but I am sure it brings some comfort to those concerned about the fast-dwindling wildlife. This has to do with a report of the Minister of Agriculture ordering an investigation into the wonton killing of endangered species, namely the ocelot and anteaters. I trust another species which can be included is the deer.

But anyway, the Minister appears to have taken seriously the loss of these animals and I must congratulate him for that. In these circumstances, it is not enough to say well, poachers did it and move on. No! Someone must initiate some kind of action to seek out poachers and punish them.

In just the same way as people are sought for murder and other crimes, poachers, indiscriminate hunters, illegal miners and loggers and companies that spill oil in the rivers and seas are also killers of our ecology that gives us life, sustenance and recreation, and must be sought out.

The loss of valuable flora and fauna means less tourism, fishing stock, wood and agriculture. I remind the nation that had someone not intervened, San Fernando Hill would have been mined out for gravel and a hotel would have already been smack dab in the middle of lush Chaguaramas greenery.

We can’t continue to turn a blind eye.

I hope therefore that something will come out of this, even it means saving the next ocelot, iguana or deer or a tree or a few acres from the bulldozer.

God bless this nation

Lystra Marajh

Glencoe