Where is T&T contingency plan for a Trump victory?

So Donald Trump is the new president and some people are holding their heads and bawling in shock.

Frankly, my only shock is that so many (educated) people, here and abroad, were shocked. Really?! You didn’t see this coming? I do not have two A-Levels and I saw it (to a couple of my good friends: I did tell allyuh so). Are people that much in denial? Didn’t Stalin say all those “Isms” is just schisms?

Since before Brexit, legitimate outrage against elitist economic systems, fear and insecurity played into the hands of race, racism and xenophobic narratives. I’ve been saying over and over that no matter who won that election, democracy lost.

It’s been lost a long time now actually, and all this campaign and the result did was to show just how bankrupt and corrupt the US political system is—something we could have lectured them on with our own decrepit remodeled Crown Colony system.

And that’s what really irks me about my local media, well, not that angered since I’ve long since dismissed most of the media houses and what passes for independent analysis. I mean come on, we live in the Caribbean; you know, the region that was colonised by Europe and treated like a football/chewtoy by the US? The region that was treated like a pawn during the Cold War and an outlet for Western sexual schizophrenia even before that?

The discussions on i95.5, Power 102, 91.1 and Boom Champions that I’ve heard on Trump vs Clinton sounded a lot like the propaganda during World Wars I and II when Caribbean people were spurred into fighting for King and Country, to preserve the democracy they themselves had no part in other than at the bottom. Same thing during the Cold War.

Where’s the analyses and conversations to raise awareness among Trinis who are obsessing over who tief out de Treasury and who have stink mouth? What are the possible impacts of the economic “agreements” that have been signed?

What if Trump really backs away, as he said he would, from agreements concerning climate change? And what if Hillary had got elected and start to run pipeline like she mad all over the US (which is reportedly resuming anyhow)?

They both are products of old hubristic US exceptionalist ideas and racist binary worldview, period. It began with notions of a City on a Hill and snowballed with the rise of the Dulles brothers in the 1950s, influenced by their very stern Presbyterian upbringing. Left Wing/Right Wing, same corbeaux.

The point is that where was the contingency planning on our part? Or was it the usual attitude of we are a tiny speck and can’t influence anything (thank God there wasn’t any Trini advising Ho Chi Minh and the Vietcong back then eh?).

Other countries are seeing what may possibly lie ahead but unlike many of us who are always so quick to just lie down and take whatever as long as we get to go “Meeahmee” every now and then, they are looking to do something, anything to forestall it. Many of them understand very well US interests have always been about their own interests and to hell with you after that.

But they’re not simply accepting it; we shouldn’t either. The Caribbean and Trinidad in particular, have, since World War II, been understood as having immense strategic importance, perhaps it’s time we understand that too and find ways to use that importance to our advantage for a change. Because I think we got some interesting times ahead.

Corey Gilkes

La Romaine