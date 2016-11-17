Conscience vote a moral obligation

Voting in an election is every citizens’ patriotic duty to country and is a fundamental pillar of our democracy. It is the sentinel that legitimises democratic rule. Voting is the coup de grace of a free society. In its absence, and by the degree of its absence, democracy fails.

Political theologians, democratic academia, advocate that a vote without conscience is indeed an irresponsible and callous transgression—effectively a violation of the principles that serve to defend the very democracy a vote represents. Therefore, voting your conscience is both a moral obligation and a pre-requisite to casting your vote.

The dilemma “we the people” face on election day arises when no candidate of choice is morally acceptable. Many faced with this dilemma choose to surrender their moral authority with an objectionable ballot by voting “the lesser of two evils.”

Consequentially, voting your conscience is de facto corrupted by a ballot for a “lesser evil.” Naturally, the voter rationalises his/her vote as reporting for duty in satisfying his civic responsibility. But, is it irresponsible to elect a “lesser evil” you do not support?

In fact, the vote for the “lesser evil” concept is in essence, a vote under duress which can be translated as a vote of no confidence in whoever forms the government. Some may claim that they have no other practical option. I beg to differ!

In the past I, too, have cast my objectionable ballot for a “lesser evil.” After careful analysis of this predicament “we the people” often agonise over, I propose an argument against this practice.

My argument is founded on the principle of legitimacy. A government of, for and by the people earns its legitimacy, not by winning an election, but by winning the collective conscience of the electorate.

Some may conclude that legitimacy of government is academic, whoever wins at the polls is the legitimate ruler. I disagree with this conclusion.

In support of my argument I pose a relevant question, if just five per cent of the population voted, is the government in power legitimised? There are many illegitimate governments in play—one practical example, Venezuela, is close to home.

Other examples are Syria, North Korea and a new entrant, South Africa, to name a few. It is instructive to note that for every ballot cast a party registers a count towards its legitimacy. Therefore, by default, the “lesser evil” government is falsely legitimised by the very electorate opposed to it.

However, for every non-vote count, the conscience of the nation registers their opposition against a government and by extension the legitimate power to rule is severely weakened. Thus, in Aristotle’s’ ethos, pathos, logos philosophy, a weakened government results in a more empowered citizenry to persuade the (emasculated) government to deliver good governance.

In conclusion, it is unpatriotic and irresponsible not to cast a ballot. It is also morally objectionable and self-defeating to vote for a greater or lesser “evil.” Conscientious voters who find themselves in this awkward quandary should make their vote of conscience known by casting a spoiled ballot signifying none of the above.

A record of high voter count registered as spoiled ballots sends a powerful message to the Government that the electorate is ready to vote them out at the first sign of wrongdoing.

Effectively, the people’s power to control government after the election, and during their reign, has the degree of leverage proportional to the weakness of the government’s illegitimacy defined by the quantum of “no-votes.”

Extrapolating from statistical accounts of potential voters of conscience, defined as voting for “none of the above,” a count of over 200,000 voters, about 20 per cent of the total electorate, is a force to be reckoned with.

Local elections are on November 28. Send a message by exercising your moral authority and empower your ballot to make a difference by voting your conscience. Vote for honest government and progressive change!

Brian Stone