Put your house in order first, Mr Duke

With regards to all that has been outlined in the full page article published by the Occupational Safety and Health Authority, we find it both alarming and disturbing that no authority has taken issue with the recent actions of the Public Service Association (PSA) President who has been on a “campaign” to shut down government offices without, as far as we are aware, following the legal procedures as outlined under Refusal to Work in the Occupational Safety and Health Act 2004.

Such failure ought to result in the annoyance of not only the Government, but also the authority which governs workplace safety in this country and yet the shenanigans of the PSA president have gone unnoticed and/or tolerated. It is more so ironic that the users of the very said building that houses PSA staff (and members of BIGWU) have complained incessantly of poor safety and health conditions at No. 89 – 91 Abercromby Street, PoS. These complaints have gone unaddressed.

This issue has resulted in BIGWU pursuing what is called an Industrial Relations Offence against the PSA for failure to provide copies of requested documents to BIGWU.

These documents are “absolute requirements” under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 2004, where the employer has no choice regarding time, effort or cost in having.

These include Annual Risk Assessments, Safety Policy Statement, Emergency Response Plan and Fire Certificate. Not surprisingly, the PSA has been unable to provide these documents to BIGWU, hence the pursuance of legal options at the Industrial Court.

We must be reminded of the old saying, “charity begins at home.” But perhaps we are dealing with ulterior motives.



Concerned workers