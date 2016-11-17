Runaround to get my gratuity

It has now been a year and a half since I left the then Ministry of Tertiary Education and Skills Training (MTEST) after completing my contract with them. To date I have not received my gratuity which is outlined in my contract of service.

I have sent several letters to permanent secretaries, human resource directors and the Chief Personnel Office requesting assistance in receiving what I am owed, and sadly I continue to get the runaround.

At first there was some uncertainty of where exactly by paperwork had found itself, and eventually I received correspondence from MTEST stating that everything had gone to the Chief Personnel Officer. According to them, “numerous reminders” and calls were made to inquire about the status of my situation.

Apparently the Chief Personnel Officer indicated that they were working on the matter and would forward “same upon completion.” Unfortunately this is the last I have heard from the ministry, and the time wears on.

Since I left the ministry, a new government has taken over. The person who was keeping me updated from the MTEST HR department has left, and the ministry is no longer a ministry but a division of the Ministry of Education.

No wonder I am becoming more and more concerned! I don’t think I can be faulted for being apprehensive that my matter will be left to be forgotten, but I am not willing to let it rest.

I would like to implore the Ministry of Education and the Chief Personnel Office to please expedite the process to ensure I receive my gratuity as soon as possible.

All parties involved should have no problem contacting me. My phone number will be in my file if it hasn’t gone missing once more.

Dixie-Ann Belle