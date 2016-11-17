Is there more to come?

Recently a man was awarded $50,000 by the courts for “wrongful arrest.” It is blatantly clear that the police were nothing but being spiteful. I suppose the police in question was not reprimanded or demoted; on the contrary he was probably given a promotion.

Is it any wonder the public have no confidence in the police service. To say nothing of the police arriving, dressed in their uniforms, in a police vehicle and robbing a businessman.

Are they still getting salaries? You bet they are. There are no consequences to this kind of behaviour which is one of the reasons crime is where it is. The police are part of the problem and not part of the solution.

Generally what happens in a case like this is that the case goes to court and it takes five years to complete, if you lucky, all the while the policeman is getting salary. It’s like he is on holiday, and with the help of his buddies it may be delayed even longer.

The situation in sweet T&T has reached the point where the murder rate will be close to 450 for 2016. I wonder if “we reach” or if there is more to come.

I hope Mr Dillon is working “assiduously” and not leaving any “stone unturned” to solve these crimes. I know it will blow over until the next disaster and nothing will change.

Gordon Dalla Costa