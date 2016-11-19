Have joint patrols all over

How can our citizens be safe when the very people appointed to protect and serve the national community commits crime? Who can citizens turn to when their families and they themselves become victims of crime.

Our elderly are being disrespected and ill treated; women and children are no longer protected because we see abuse in one form or another. No respect for authority in the schools as students are law unto themselves.

I am overwhelmed with the reports daily that people have been murdered, robberies committed, kidnappings and the list goes on. I am making a call for the army to once again work alongside the police to keep crime as low as possible. We feel safe when the army is out and about. Disperse them throughout the country and have all areas covered.

Our country is not fighting a war externally, but internally, and the resources that are available need to be utilised. The army is one of them.

A Singh

St James