Nailed-on lights damaging Botanic trees

I call upon whoever is wrapping electric cables around tree trunks in the Royal Botanic Gardens to remove them immediately.

Precious exhibit trees are permanently scarred by this vainglorious atrocity. Where the wire has been nailed—yes nailed—into the trunks, the trees have grown around it, permanently embedding the large wire into the trunks several times per tree.

Managers/curators of the Botanic Garden, go and look and what this “prettiness” is doing to our trees. Friends of the Gardens, stop this.

Drape lights maybe, but do not wrap the limbs and trunks of the trees.

Peter O’Connor

Cascades