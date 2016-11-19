Time is now for a Race Relations Act

I strongly believe that there is a massive amount open and hidden racism in this nation. This is reflected in all walks of life in T&T but especially noticeable in the politics, the judiciary and in the police’s approach to crime.

We must, however, not confuse this with the colonial mentality applied by some of our democratic procedures implemented and practised here by many of our officials, such as one law for the rich and another for the poor. We still have a long way to go in applying an equal table of retribution where the judiciary is concerned, particularly here in Trinidad.

The problem is that many citizens, especially those in positions of authority, are now experts in manipulating the real and harmful effects of racism to suit their cause, whether political or not.

We should face the truth and be open about the real and true situation where racial discrimination and inequalities are concerned that are continuing to haunt our people and deter our progress as a multicultural society.

In my opinion the best solution is the pass legislation by introducing a Race Relation Act, allowing those who have a genuine complaint to be able to bring their grievance before a court of law.

With this process in operation genuine respect would be established especially between the two main races, provided of course that the judiciary deals with complaints in a pragmatic and just manner.

For those local citizens who still believe that we are a well-adjusted multicultural nation and that we live in harmony where race is concerned, then they should research the many articles that have appeared on various websites about the true situation of racial conflict in this nation.

G A Marques

