Distress, embarrassed on CAL flight to Miami

I booked a flight for my wife and I to travel to Ft Lauderdale on CAL on November 17, 2016. I checked in online on BW 480. We were assigned seats not together. No problem. As is my wont whenever I travel, and because CAL configures its aircraft to seat midgets, dwarfs and children and because I have very long legs, both of us being of sound mind and body, checked in three hours before departure. At that time, I requested, and got emergency exit seats from a very nice attendant, who could clearly ascertain that we were not infirm, not requiring any assistance, not in a wheel chair, not dribbling, no walking sticks, and most importantly not drunk.

We boarded without incident,and just prior to take off, I was approached by a flight attendant, who asked me if I knew that I was seated in an emergency exit seat. I responded that I did, as it was what I had requested and went into my spiel of my long legs, that I had been travelling for many years, that I was fully au courant with the emergency drill.

She took no notice of me and told me I would have to move. I refused. I had paid full fare and absolutely refused to move. Three other attendant came up, one after the other with the same thing and then a member of the ground crew. Same result. I refused to move.

Then up comes the purser accompanied by not one, but two security guards, who announced “Let me break it down for you: the policy of the company is that elderly people are not allowed in the emergency seats and if you do not move, I will put you off.” I was flabbergasted, I stood up, put my hands behind my back and told the guards to handcuff me and take me off bodily. They politely declined.

Because my wife and I were now in serious distress and embarrassment, and not wishing to compound the stupidity and ignorance that was going, on I finally agreed to move to a bulkhead seat.

What took place here was unacceptable, showed poor training and judgment by the CAL staff, gross disrespect (I hasten to add that they were not disrespectful in their tone towards me) and discrimination to the elderly. In another jurisdiction CAl could be sued for millions of dollars. I will be looking at my options.

F Mouttet,