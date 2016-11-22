Nothing worthwhile on campaign platform so far

We are on the home stretch of what to me has been anything but a local government elections campaign.

Indeed, quite clearly what we have been witnessing is a tit-for-tat which has centred on the performance of a Central Government which was elected one year ago for a five-year term of office. Needless to say, this is not what a campaign for representation at the local/community level should entail. Let me say up-front that I am of the view that one non-compromising criterion for qualifying as a local government representative should be residence in the area for which representation is being sought.

The present exercise is far from what is required. Thus, the holding of meetings with all the paraphernalia, trappings and bunting of a general elections campaign, led by political leaders, will not achieve what is desirable, that is, the act of drawing the individual elected close to the community he\she is mandated to serve.

Furthermore, of the two major contending parties for local government office, only one has attempted (and even this, in my opinion, in a half-heartened manner) to address the burning question of local government reform. Indeed, I am yet to hear anything worthwhile from the other platform in respect of local government reform. Its speakers having been discussing matters, such as the national crime situation) which fall within the ambit of Central Government activities.

What I am postulating is the need to change the format and the “ingredients” for local government elections, bearing in mind that a local government election is not a general election at the national level.

In the relatively recent past, this writer has made suggestions which, in his opinion, would advance the locus standi of local government in T&T, among which are :

(a) The use of Proportional Representation in local Government elections;

(b) Taxing powers being given to local government bodies to enable them to finance certain activities (such as matters of the environment and scavenging) which may fall within their ambit;

( c) local roads, including their maintenance, be the responsibility of local government bodies;

(d) certain responsibility be given to local government bodies in respect of school boards including repair of school buildings.

Needless to say, I am not hopeful in respect of any of these items.

Errol OC Cupid,

Trincity, Tacarigua

