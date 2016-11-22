Traumatisation of the Trini psyche

Where do I begin? I am an average citizen, and by average I mean, I am just like most of you in the society, having worked in the government service for many years, paid my taxes, strived to be a law abiding citizen, no criminal record, paid my dues and contributed to the society.

And what have I gotten in return for this? A society that is bordering on anarchy, crime infested, bullet riddled, lawless, overtaken everyday by murders, savage brutal attacks on innocent people trying to eke out a living, taxi drivers, retirees, housewives, civil servants, attacked on a daily basis by cutlass, gun wielding criminals, bold face, brazen, savage and inhumane, with no respect or regard for the law.

We are a society that is at its breaking point in tolerance and obedience, a society that is crying out for any help, to be saved from inept governments, past and present.

And what are we to do as citizens, when we are under constant attack from criminals and there is no recourse, no justice, no convictions, no sense of closure or comfort for anyone who has suffered under the fate of a criminal.

Are we not even owed the decency of protection from our law forces, the reassurance of knowing that we can rely on the protective forces to respond to our calls, take action, investigate, convict, prosecute?

When are we going to stand up and stand for ourselves, to say enough is enough, we are not going to stand for this any more, we want our country back, our safety, our peace of mind, our sanity. How many more lives have to be lost, innocent blood spilt, mothers, daughters, fathers, sons killed, before we come to realise that we have been abandoned by the powers that are supposed to protect us?

Our psyche is permanently scarred, traumatised, fearful, worried, anxious, confined and trapped in fear. We are consumed by it, burdened by it, trapped in it, living in it, and there is a sinking feeling of hopelessness that we can never get out of it.

How do we raise healthy, carefree, happy children when we are forced from so early on to teach them about this fear and danger that is constantly present and lurking all around us, waiting for us, and can happen to us on any given day: being in the wrong place at the wrong time, being followed home at night, being robbed and killed while doing our job, being held up in our homes. Where really are we safe? Are we even safe in our dreams, because even our dreams come to haunt us at nights.

Where is the justice in all of this for us? Who do we turn to when all have failed us? What is our recourse? Riots, as the minister alluded to, marches, peaceful protests, taking to the streets in droves and multitudes to take back what belongs to us, to stand and be heard, our voices to shout out for some form of redress, action? To let this government and all governments know that we are in control and need to take back our country from the brim of destruction and anarchy.

Until we as a people cannot find some solidarity to come together and take action, we are doomed.

C Murphy