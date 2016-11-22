Vandalised homes? Go for it!

Before September 7, 2015, the weekly disbursement of keys by the HDC to thousands of aspiring home owners was allegedly viewed as a naked political ploy to win over voters. Based on promises made by a desperate outgoing government, traffic was brought to a stand still as desperate aspirants lined up for these highly publicised circus.

It is patently disgraceful that thousands of already constructed homes lie empty when they can be given out to anxious citizens.

Takers, once they understand and sign to agree to their end of the bargain, should not be discouraged. Once there is adequate drainage, lights and somewhere to park, ambition to own a home will take care of the rest of the negatives. And what are the negatives? Correctable vandalism? Buying cat in bag and not getting value for your money? Many people paying exorbitant rents already face these challenges and would rather own the property and lick it into shape themselves.

Are you asked who you will be voting for each time you attend a hospital or a clinic? There is no way to tell who votes for which political party. It is a public service and you take your chances.

These vandalised homes, left empty, will continue to be a waste of tax payers money. Get them filled with qualified takers as quickly as possible. If all it takes is lights, a toilet that flushes and somewhere to park, I say go for it. Man, I would move in with no furniture. You can go shopping after you sign the relevant papers.

It is my personal opinion that all governments in the world exist from political ploy to political ploy. You just need sufficient takers and the ploy must be indeed reasonably advantageous to the takers.

Here’s wishing a Merry Christmas to those HDC applicants who have been waiting for years to own a home.

Lynette Joseph,

Diego Martin