Cut roti talk, deal with real issues

It is clear to me that the local government election main topic is all about the roti fiasco. That, in local language, is the Road March. One side accusing and the other defending cost and how many did participate and so on.

Now, it is only a few days before election and I was of the view that ideas and plans going forward would be verbalised relentlessly every night—uplifting citizens of a bright future ahead, giving them hope in the midst of this recession. I am yet to see or hear any meaningful thing of this nature.

I do not think that I am the only one wanting this to come from the platform. I would like to remind our leaders that the election is next week. The roti issue should be put on the back burner and the real issues confronting us as citizens should be dealt with. For example, the sad state of roads, flooding problem, drainage problems, crime, job losses, poverty situation, cost of living etc. People are interested in hearing about plans concerning these issues, even in the local election.

A vast number of the electorate is fed up of the screen put up at election time, taking away from the real matters that are daily affecting the lives of the citizens.

Please, leaders, get down to business and as I said before, put the non-essentials that are doing nothing to improve the lives of citizens aside. I look forward to see a change in these last few days.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH,

SAN JUANIt is clear to me that the local government election main topic is all about the roti fiasco. That, in local language, is the Road March. One side accusing and the other defending cost and how many did participate and so on.

Now, it is only a few days before election and I was of the view that ideas and plans going forward would be verbalised relentlessly every night—uplifting citizens of a bright future ahead, giving them hope in the midst of this recession. I am yet to see or hear any meaningful thing of this nature.

I do not think that I am the only one wanting this to come from the platform. I would like to remind our leaders that the election is next week. The roti issue should be put on the back burner and the real issues confronting us as citizens should be dealt with. For example, the sad state of roads, flooding problem, drainage problems, crime, job losses, poverty situation, cost of living etc. People are interested in hearing about plans concerning these issues, even in the local election.

A vast number of the electorate is fed up of the screen put up at election time, taking away from the real matters that are daily affecting the lives of the citizens.

Please, leaders, get down to business and as I said before, put the non-essentials that are doing nothing to improve the lives of citizens aside. I look forward to see a change in these last few days.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH,

SAN JUAN