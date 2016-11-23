The stupidity of elections in T&T

It is blindingly clear that the empty-headed individuals campaigning in the upcoming local elections have no idea what statesmanship is.

In Arouca the PNM campaign consists of criss-crossing the district in a car with loudspeakers bawling at people over and over and over to vote for their candidate. No reason why, no information on what their candidate’s manifesto is or even if there is one. Just repeating the same thing over and over, as in primary school where independent, critical thinking is often eradicated from our children’s minds in favour of tame obedience and regurgitation.

The UNC candidate thinks that playing Bob Marley tunes, David Rudder’s Ganges Meets the Nile, and Jahaji Bhai will make PNMites forget the foul things that were said about them after the PNM won the last general elections. He also thinks that parking a truck in front of residents’ homes for an hour or more at a time blasting his campaign message (every 14 seconds) or mindless calypsoes—not a single Indian song—will somehow convince people that he is one of “their own.”

As far as I am concerned these candidates are showing their total lack of respect for voters. They do not speak about the issues affecting the district and certainly do not offer any solutions.

They—and the current government, the magistracy that issues them permits to inflict their noise on citizens, and the tame police who do not enforce the law—have total contempt for people’s rights to enjoy peace and quiet in their homes.

I wonder why they don’t park the trucks in front of their homes for hours and suffer noise that rattles their windows? Perhaps because they are humans and have rights and our rights are perhaps less than theirs?

MARLENE EVERSLEY,

FIVE RIVERS,

AROUCA