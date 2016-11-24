An investigation is to be launched into how a young expectant mother lost her child and is now apparently inflicted by a mystery paralysis after she was admitted to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital (PoSGH).

Rita Shira Ragbir: Strange things happening so sad.

Candy Vice: So sorry....hope her health returns. This is madness.

Prince Nestor: Father, heal her in the name of Jesus.

LyriK’l Martindale: Y’all love to talk. Read the complications of pregnancy for both mother and child, gain the knowledge and stop pointing finger at doctors without knowing all the facts.

Lynnet Hessic: This is very sad. The loss of their baby and this illness with no answers. Her husband seems very loving and supportive. May God bless and heal this family.

Gail Huggins: Child birth has become a very scary experience in recent times...I pray for a speedy mental and physical recovery for this young lady.

Fifteen-year-old Josiah Ramsahai who was killed by police last Friday in a reported shoot-out with police was shot five times with a high-powered rifle his autopsy revealed.

Shahinaz Hosein: What about gun powder residue on victims hand? Can we even test for that?

David Sammy Jr: The youth had a criminal record ehh, but I ain’t buyin the police side of the story, not by a long shot.

Shenere London: People only see when police kill criminals, being a criminal have no age barrier. So stop with he’s a child! Where was everyone when he was committing these acts? When he was menacing the community? Please eh! Y’all wanna wait 15 yrs again so he would have been worse than now? Really!! Steupzzz

Karen Dopwell: 15years old! This is a child. When would we as a nation stop seeing political party and see that we are the problem. How did we let things get this bad. Again, this is a child!

Donny Rogers: Never heard of an autopsy saying the weapon is a high powered rifle. An autopsy can only indicate caliber of ammunition. The velocity or force is judged by the grain of the specific round and not the weapon. Then again we in Trinidad where anyone can say anything and glorify a bloody bandit.

Marlene Icequeen Harewood: Lord help us... Yes he was a child but was he raised as a child? Could you think about this “child “ at 18? And the sad truth is that there are many many many more youths—Trinidad babies that are babies no more. Stop playing politics and look in the mirror.

Anthony Raj Ramtula: Them children needs more attention. Help them, o God, and adults, u have your part to play.

United National Congress Senator Gerald Ramdeen has accused a top Housing Development Corporation (HDC) official of bid rigging.

Melina Hutchinson: The UNC is practising their politics of distraction.

Breakfast Shed: One minute houses are for low income, when you fall in that bracket then they tell you have to get a letter from your MP, then when you ain’t get that you have to know somebody. This housing thing is the worst!

Allan Hercules: I need a house!

Officers of the Port-of-Spain Division are now investigating a 23-second long video clip, showing a known criminal brandishing a gun with two extra cylindrical magazines.

Mel Lissa: Why is a “known criminal” not behind bars?

Barry Telesford: Don’t tell us what you are watching, looking into, probing, investigating, planning etc. Tell us when you have arrested and prosecuted criminals.

Tineil Eastman: Mummy nice child with a gun.

Sri Listra: Thank God for Fb, they seeing crime.

Allan Hercules: I feel really sorry for this guy, guess he never got any toys when he was small!

The Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) is currently preparing a draft note to take before Cabinet for an increase in the current bus fares, which have not been increased since 1990.

Chantal Young: Nonsense...I waited for a bus in Arima at 3 o’clock and one never came until half 8 that same night.

Andrew Jodhan: I see no problem with this, they are going about the procedure in a professional manner.

Karla O’b: Why! They miss more than 40 per cent of trips and they are subsidised heavily! Raise your service quality!

Jamie Pandohie: When all yuh stop shutting down all over the highway then we could talk about increase.

Pamela Jagdeo: Everything else is increasing! It was just a matter of time! Another blow to your salary!

Anthony C Taylor: Dear PTSC, please adjust your time schedule. You say every 20 minutes the Sando will come but we getting a bus every 2hrs-plus. Put more buses during rush hour, maybe easier access to bus tickets would increase ridership. It’s $6 to PoS from Sando but only getting coach for $10 that refuse too stop at most stop on the PBR.

Ricky Tomm: Over 60 and children in uniform free....how people expect them to run efficiently when they not making any money?

Brian Parker: Trinidad’s bus service is terrible. PTSC officials should visit Barbados and try to learn from them how to have a proper bus service.

