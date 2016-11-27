Bring cameras to rebuild trust in Police Service

There is no question about it; our officers need body cameras.

I am in full agreement with the president of the Police Social and Welfare Association Michael Seales. There are too many incidents occurring where law enforcement officers and the public give differing accounts on a crime scene. Full accountability is needed and body cameras will aid in this.

I see this as top priority. It will assist, also, in unearthing some rogue elements in the Police Service.

Officers must be made to wear these cameras at all times when on duty and failure to do so would result in disciplinary action.

I am appealing to the relevant authorities to put this high on the agenda and some form of trust will be regained in the Police Service.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan