The time has come for yet another complaint re the illegal renovations of homes, turning them into businesses, along the north side of Long Circular Road and into the tiny side streets in Maraval.

These people do not have permission to do what they’re doing! I just don’t know where to start.

For over ten years the residents have been fighting, through the “proper” Government offices, ie Town and Country Planning, to put an end to this madness.

No one, no one with decision-making power is doing his job or considering the residents who have been very vocal about these issues for a long time.

Up to today, these new businesses are advertising for commercial tenants with no permission for this change of use.

Renters beware: ask to see the actual Permission of Use documentation; do not trust the owner’s word because we are fighting all illegal businesses in the area.

The Government has changed, promises were made, meetings with officials and a litany of letter-writing to Town and Country Planning.

Yet no one has the backbone to make the law-abiding decisions nor use their power to enforce the policies for residential areas which already exist!

And before you say “This is Trinidad, this is normal etc,” just think if a business, school or gym opened up directly across or right beside your lovely comfortable, quiet home right now, how would you like it? The noise at all hours, the liming, the lack of parking for your home... Just seriously think about it before you judge us, because this too can happen to you—unless we/you stop it now.

Where does it all end? Do we the residents have to file an injunction citing the minister and the Division for dereliction of duties?

This is not happening to just Maraval, this is happening all over our country. We the people have voted you into your positions, do your jobs, start showing your worth. And we wonder why people like Donald Trump become President?

People, stand up for your communities!

Deborah Crooks