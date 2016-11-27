Think twice on proposal for Toco ferry

The proposal to construct a ferry port at Toco may seem like a very good idea at first. However, bearing in mind the tremendous cost in the construction of new roads to and from the proposed terminal, the distance one would have to travel to get to Port-of-Spain, which is the main area of our commercial and business community, and the sparsely populated area and other industrial complexes which are situated miles away from Toco, a much closer site should be considered before contracts are finalised.

The government wants to be very careful that this project does not end up as another white elephant. Also, the business sector of Port-of-Spain could suffer if the project proves successful, as the long-established prospering business people there could be the main losers.

It reminds me of an idea from one of our well-known politicians of building a tunnel through the hills of Maracas, which never came to fruition. It could, in the end, be just another dream or wishful thinking. All in all, it seems a rather strange admiration especially in a time of economic uncertainty.

G A Marques

Via email