Am I for or against my political party, the UNC intelligentsia and faithful members asks, when we speak volumes for its reformation? Is it patriotic or is it treasonous to speak up and to speak out for evolutionary or revolutionary change in a party that is self-evidently in decline by its own hand?

Am ‘I’ the accuser or the defender of my beloved party when I quote Platonian wisdom to pronounce that “We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men [women] are afraid of the light.”— Plato

Because of my declaration of “the real tragedy” of my party, the rules of the “political establishment” will likely cause me to suffer the Machiavellian fate of condemnation at the hands of internal politics-for-power; its interpretation purposefully propagated as riotous and traitorous. Hence, the patriotic defender of the UNC is unwelcomed...the tragedy thus reveals itself as it unfolds its self-defeating ignorance upon its flock-sheep of men we have become?

The writing is on the wall and election results shall re-affirm, that “If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”— George Washington.

Patriotic (party) duty to a virtuous cause justifies rebellion against blind loyalty to a regime lost in translation. The time has come, in my respectful view, for the return of honourable UNC soldiers for country to recapture our party from the contemptuous soldiers of fortune recycled from the political scrap heap of public adjudication.

For the UNC’s sun to rise again it must clean its stables (“drain the swamp”) so its ‘light’ can shine faithfully and trustingly to serve country first, to implement honest and progressive change (not exchange) and to earn the respect of its members and our citizenry, and earn the privilege to govern T&T again.

The conscience of the UNC is the collective responsibility of its membership. The party’s leadership are the custodians of party conscience. The future of the UNC rests upon the very conscience that it lives by, and good conscience is a product of doing the right thing because it is the right thing to do.

“To keep silent when we should protest, makes cowards of men.”—Abraham Lincoln.

For the record, I “protest.”

Brian Stone