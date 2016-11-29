Emerging from every debate comes some good. The recent highlighting of roti has prompted and motivated me to do some research.

When I am offshore on a Thursday and told,’ ‘AV, roti,’’ I reply , ‘Say it again. This is not a drill.’’

My grandmother, surname Francis, made excellent roti. Roti originated from the Indian subcontinent. It is made from flour.

Roti is enjoyed in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Maldives, Malaysia, Bangladesh, South Africa, Fiji, Mauritius, Trinidad/Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, Jamaica, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines. I have had good roti in New York, Texas and Washington.

My mother-in-law makes the best roti for me. Roti basically is a bread wrapped around a filling and eaten as a sandwich. The filling can be curried meat. There are different types of roti.

For instance sada roti, paratha roti, dhalpuri, aloopuri, dosti, pepper and piper roti. Roti can be eaten with curries and stews. Vegeterian options are also available. Roti can be served with chicken, duck, goat, beef, conch and shrimp.

Rotis are time specific. My dad makes a pepper roti on the morning of a wedding. Puris are eaten in Guyana when a child is born.

All this talk about roti has made me hungry. Man cannot live by bread alone so I will buy roti. I am going by a roti shop.

What, no pork roti? Now that is discrimination.

Roti is not racial. Roti is universal.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town