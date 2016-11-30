There is no popular vote in T&T politics. What we have is a ‘How much of your base can you stimulate to vote.’ On November 28, sufficient numbers of the PNM base stood firm.

Generally, the electorate was as sparse as United States currency, so low was the voter turnout. Perhaps the long drawn out US presidential elections most likely brought to mind the seriousness of putting forward sub standard candidates.

What was on show is the more glaring than ever UNC’s weakness of a membership that is not spread evenly enough geographically or of sufficiently wide ethnicity. Most decidedly, they can never now win an election unless tied to another political party.

In the winner takes all politics of T&T, the Opposition Leader was out talked at every point and had no clear strategy except character assassination.

Is it time for Kamla Persad-Bissessar to do like the sick Mr Oates of the Scott Antartic mission who walks into blinding snow to sacrifice himself by not slowing down his partners? The UNC needs just as serious a sacrifice of the leadership. It is not for me to say that she should not take that walk alone.

It was a back to the wall type of ride for the beleaguered ruling PNM this 2016 local government elections.

If ever the Prime Minister had to be on guard and live up to his nickname of Rottweiler it has been the past 15 months. We face tough times and it can be supposed that the UNC supporters are fully aware that their leader must embrace a tough decision.

Sangre Grande won itself. Well done, Sangre Grande.

Lynette Joseph,

Diego Martin