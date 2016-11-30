US abuses of Cuba and Castro

Many people conveniently forget, in their anxiety to criticise Cuba, and more pointedly, Fidel Castro, the abuses that Caribbean states faced from the US, all because it is on the doorstep of the most powerful country in the world.

The innumerable assassination attempts on Castro’s life meant that at a particular period, during the presidency of a particular Republican and continued under his Democrat successor, Castro could not sleep two nights consecutively in the same place. His movements were a closely guarded secret to protect him from these US government-supported assassination attempts.

Where else in the world would such actions be tolerated?

The Cuban people themselves were so grievously disrespected that not only did the mighty US prevent its business sector from dealing with Cuba, despite its strong desire to do so, but it took action against firms from other countries which had the temerity to trade with Cuba.

In the face of such bullying the government of the country took the decision that all Cubans would be provided with a basic minimum of food and income that they would not starve. The country was being strangled by the US embargo but refused to succumb.

The atrocities visited upon the country by the US cannot be defended, as some people seek to do, but as Fidel himself once said, “History will absolve me.”

Words to live by.

The same US that criticised Castro for human rights abuses, much of which was fabricated (if they repeatedly attempted to kill him, would they have reservations about telling lies on him?), used a relic from World War days in Cuba to inflict human rights abuses on Iraqis and others they termed “terrorists” because Americans’ consciences would not tolerate that on American soil.

Those persons who rush to condemn supporters of Cuba and Castro need to take off the rose-tinted lenses with which they view the US and face the reality that America has in respect of Cuba been duplicitous.

Karan Mahabirsingh,

Carapichaima