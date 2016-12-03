After local government elections, what’s next?

Perhaps the matter of greatest commentary since last week’s local government elections has been the alleged low voter turnout.

My own view is that commentators have tended to view this exercise as a referendum into the performance of the 14-month PNM Government without recognising that there are traditionally fundamental flaws in the mechanisms and modus operandi of local government bodies in Trinidad (and in Tobago) which militate against the participation of the voter at this level of the political process.

Perhaps the most important lesson to be learned has, unfortunately, been the re-confirmation of the polarisation of the electorate along racial lines. It follows, therefore, that policy objectives were of very little consequence in determining how a voter was influenced to cast his/her vote.

Indeed, a feature of the campaign was the failure of the PNM to articulate properly, for the benefit of the electorate, its much-vaunted proposals for Local Government Reform.

What was being experienced in the campaign was, in effect, a situation which was being cast in the fashion of a Central Government election campaign, with not much being articulated in terms of Local Government. Thus one heard on both major sides of the political divide, allegations of alleged mismanagement, nepotism and corruption without the “poor” voter being made aware as to what was in store for him or her at the level of local government. It is not surprising, therefore, that a sizeable section of the population decided that these elections were of no intrinsic consequence to him\her and chose not to participate fully in the exercise by not casting their vote.

Another important consideration is that there has, traditionally, been no clear nexus between the Local Government representative and the citizenry. Indeed, one hears of complaints that, after these elections, no one sees the councillor for a district. It seems that councillors tend to find themselves, as it were, “sub-summed” to the wishes and fancies of the MP for the area, thus resulting in the councillor having no independent status of his or her own.

I would postulate that unless this situation were corrected, the existence of the Local Government representative will always be of little consequence to the voter and herein lies one fundamental flaw which must be addressed in terms of Local Government Reform.

It is my view that whether the voter turnout at these elections happen to be 17 per cent or 34 per cent, (even though the latter might have been the norm in the relatively recent past), this is nevertheless quite unsatisfactory. T&T has been experiencing voter turnout of about 70 per cent, (still not high enough), and this is the dimension at which we should be aiming to achieve at local government elections. However, the enabling nexus between the potential voter and the Local Government representative must be properly established.

Errol O C Cupid

Trincity