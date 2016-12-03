How the real politicians do it

Our local politicians should take note of how US President-elect Trump handled a situation in Indiana recently, where a large international manufacturing company was about to close up shop and ship jobs overseas.

Trump met with senior management and staff of the company and offered some incentives and after some “give and take” in a matter of hours, a decision was taken by the company to keep its business in Indiana.

On the other side of the coin, here at home, our approach is to leave matters outstanding for days and in some cases, years. Two that come to mind-a decision on Clico and a project called Streets of the World-both of which should have been signed off on, one way or the other, years ago.

I guess that is the difference between developed, where action is taken, and developing, where procrastination is the order of the day.

C Peters

Via email