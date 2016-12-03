The writing is definitely on the wall. It points to a nation falling apart. Now we are seeing more members of our police and security services and others in positions of authority being involved in more local crimes and being charged.

I also noticed that two patients (and they are not the first), have lodged complaints about being ill-treated on hospital premises. I refer to the complaint by two citizens beaten up by not one, but three security guards at a hospital.

Have our citizens lost all their morals and compassion? Have they now adapted a free-for-all attitude of bare-faced lawlessness thus jumping on the local criminal bandwagon? How much more of this must be dished out and tolerated in order for the Government to take the necessary action to stop the galloping spiral of lawlessness on this island?

Those in the corridors of power must bear in mind that our citizens can only take so much and will sooner or later retaliate which could cause internal unrest and political instability.

G A Marques

Via email