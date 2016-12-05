Assault on males

The attitude of many of the groups campaigning for the rights of the disadvantaged in the society is that men are by nature abusers. The male of the species is coming under fire from so many quarters that he is becoming endangered.

It appears that all that is required is for an allegation to be made and the man is automatically considered suspect, whether there is evidence or not.

The consequence of such an orchestrated attack, as it appears to the interested observer, must be a retreat to a defensive posture, which militates against respectful dialogue.

This is not to suggest that many men are not guilty of such allegations, or that they have not contributed to the perception, but all men cannot be painted with the same brush and it a disservice to the development of gender equity to approach the matter with a bias. Dialogue must commence from a point of mutual respect for it to have any chance of success.

Reading the comments of so many of the persons who have embarked on this new aggression makes one fear for the position of men in the society.

Karan Mahabirsingh

Carapichaima