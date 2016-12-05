Duke’s THA election ambitions

Some people ignore the fact that apart from Eric Eustace Williams, a noticeable number of our successful leaders on the political spectrum, originate from Tobago.

Past President ANR Robinson and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley head a significant list of political movers and shakers that includes Reginald Dumas, and in her heyday, Pamela Elder.

Is this fate or is fate merely the conversion of a series of relevant/random facts? Can an aspiring politician manipulate events in a small place like Tobago?

The very smallness of the Tobago population allows for several outcomes, some being negative. My case in point being that you do not need a doctorate to be able to manipulate events.

One only has to galvanise the attention of a few disruptive, easily hurt disappointed individuals and ramp up the levels of protesting.

Worrying about the local government election statistics is a waste of time. One does not need several thousands of citizens to vote in order to claim victory when statisticians can predict outcomes using samples questions to only a few hundred people. With the Tobago House of Assembly elections carded for some weeks away, the Peoples National Movement in Tobago, need to get their house together as Tobago’s uncrowned political pied piper, Watson Duke, appears to be now ‘hovering.’

A house divided will fall directly into the hands of the self named and self claimed new Chief Secretary of the THA in 2017.

I admit to long being a fan of the science fiction channels. Watson Duke appears to be allegedly as focussed on political ascendancy as the Borg in the long running Star Trek series.

He absorbs individuals and circumstances into his collective. Is it too early to ask if the PNM in Tobago have already been allegedly consumed? He did it with the Public Services Association (PSA). Has political resistance to Mr Duke’s ambitions in Tobago become futile?

Should this occur I can see Watson Duke holding out for decades just like Fidel Castro in Cuba and Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe.

And, be duly warned, you would not be allowed to switch channels in the political show in Tobago.

All who want to laugh, could laugh! On the silver screen, resistance is futile.

But then the records show that many intelligent people reside in Tobago.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin