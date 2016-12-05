End the trauma of fireworks

Yes I voted in the last elections but who I voted for is my business. I followed the PNM campaign closely and liked some of what I heard. Change, getting things right, implementing the laws, improving the lives of citizens.

So when I woke up and heard PNM was in power I said now we are going to see some changes. The many issues that citizens complained about are going to be addressed. I understood that everything could not be done at once, especially with the economic reality but there are things that can be rectified with or without money.

The PNM will look for the low hanging fruit and deal with them. Like the trauma of fireworks that thousands of citizens experience each year, particularly on Old Years night. Citizens unable to sleep, our senior citizens and sick afraid, dogs dieing, properties damaged.

Surely this is something that is not too small for even the Prime Minister to address and correct, especially as there are laws in place to deal with fireworks. So I waited and waited. How wrong I was, same old same old it seems our Prime Minister and the PNM do not really care.

Its business as usual and in a few weeks our citizens will suffer again. But I live in hope. All it will take is a phone call or meeting between the Prime Minister and the Police Commissioner.

I know our Prime Minister wants to make the wrongs right so I will wait and see what happens.

Martin Laughlin