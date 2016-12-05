FED UP OF ‘RUM AND ROTI’ POLITICS

The pollsters and political gurus were wrong! Neither did the People’s National Movement nor the United National Congress won the Local Government Election 2016. The voice of the powerful and resilient ‘no vote’ emerged the real winners—sending a clear and concise message to both political parties and both leaders that the real power lies in the right index finger of the electorate.

The preliminary figures from the Elections and Boundaries Commission indicate that approximately 34.34 per cent of persons eligible to vote actually casted their ballots last Monday.

Compare this figure to the 43.60 per cent voter turnout in the LGE 2013. The resulting difference of a decrease of approximately 10 percent is alarming! This difference should be a cause of concern for both the Kamla-led UNC and the Rowley-led PNM.

All other parties—The ILP, The COP and The MSJ—whose accumulated votes amounted to under 500, failed to capture the interest of the population along their respective campaign trails in the run-up to the elections.

It doesn’t take a renowned political scientist to analyse the outcome of LGE 2016 and give a final verdict—the people of T&T are fed up of the ‘rum and roti’ politics!

The ‘no vote’ or low voter turnout can be seen not only as form of disinterest in the political affairs of the country but also as a cry for help, a cry for good governance and a cry for strong leadership to take our beloved Trinidad and Tobago into developed world status.

Could this be the dawn of a new era in the political landscape of T&T? Are those 66 per cent of people who did not cast their vote willing to sever their political ties in the upcoming General Elections 2020? Or, will this bold statement grow fragile within the duration of time? Only time will tell.

It’s up to both leaders of the major political parties, the UNC and the PNM, to capitalise on the message sent in the Local Government Elections 2016. Serve the people, Serve the people, Serve the people!

Varsha Sankar

PhD Student