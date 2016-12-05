Minister got it wrong

The Minister of Finance, who boasts of how hard he works and how little time he has to do anything else, took time off from his busy schedule to bring his party’s perspective to the results of the recent local government election. As has happened in the past, he misrepresented the figures and concluded that his party had performed better than the other party and better than it had performed in previous local government elections.

In fact, he confused himself and those persons who read his attempt at justification and convinced his readers that he is perhaps the greatest contributor to the financial difficulties in which the country finds itself.

How the Prime Minister could justify putting a man who failed to perform in his alleged area of expertise in a position which requires a totally different skillset, which he clearly lacks, is a mystery beyond the comprehension of any sane person. More than that, to retain him in the position after all the blunders he has committed over the past year, in particular his “joke” about zero, zero, zero, is a serious indictment against the judgment of the Prime Minister.

The sooner the country is rid of this Finance Minister the better for the economic health of the country.

Karan Mahabirsingh,

Carapichaima