Proper screening is a must

Lately, the unexpected closure of schools for one reason or the other has become cause for serious introspection.

It is ironic that the Honourable Minister of Education should make a remark in Parliament like “it was not necessary at all for these schools to be closed and we wonder why these schools were closed.”

This same minister was president of TTUTA, the teachers’ union which supported teachers whenever they decide to take industrial action whether rational or not.

Since the time of the present Minister of Education as head of the union some teachers have been looking for the slightest of reasons to walk out of school, stay away from classes or take industrial action. The actions may be as simple as schools with mosquitoes, rats, stray dogs or cats or even dust in the air. So where in this country can one go and be free of these elements? Some individuals are simply over exaggerating ordinary conditions.

However, it is a fact that the majority of teachers in the country are indeed hard working and conscientious.

Today, some teachers are holding fast to the role of TTUTA representative just to get away from their real responsibilities and at the same time encourage other teachers to do the same. Perhaps, the focus of the union is different but there are employees who are taking advantage of the situation.

This is why proper screening of ‘wannabee’ TTUTA reps is necessary and also training in being good role models is a must.

TTUTA finds itself in a very funny position in supporting these reps who over a period have come to control the support of the membership.

The union needs to change this approach and the Minister of Education has the opportunity to turn around an already bad situation. It is hoped that he will take the bull by the horns.

WKS Hosein,

Chaguanas