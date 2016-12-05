Rules of global game changing

Firstly, the findings are consistent in both the UK and the US that the majority of people who voted for Brexit and Trump were the ones living in counties, areas most affected with loss of jobs, re shipping plants closed, steel mills shut and general loss of jobs ‘offshored’ to lower cost countries.

These two traumatic events were clouded over side issues of immigration, racism, income inequality etc. However, the real issue has to do global trade and the consequent loss of jobs to to the developed countries.

Secondly, however, the UN has reported that the global Poverty Index (measured by number of people living on US$2 per day) has been reduced by 20 per cent over the last ten years. This means that jobs are being moved from the developed countries with their higher cost of labour to ‘cheaper cost of Labour’ countries such as Ethiopia, India, China etc . . . a global redistribution of wealth.

The global trade concept was pushed by the developed countries because it would allow their large multinationals to expand their market share in a more expanded global space. However, now the game has turned against these developed countries, re loss of jobs for their countrymen, now we can expect rules to change again—re new trade barriers, tariff duties, cancelling of trade agreements etc.

We need to be aware of this global game/context when examine these issues.

