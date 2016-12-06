Stop excessive oil and gas

We have gone too far with our dependence on this fast food culture of fried oily foods and carbonated gaseous drinks. We are truly becoming the land of oil and gas in more ways than one.

This is a call for us to rediscover our kitchens and the magnanimous health benefits that we can enjoy by eating home cooked meals. I remember growing up on home cooked meals with Saturdays as soup days and Sundays as the feast. We only ate fast foods on special occasions.

According to our Ministry of Health, obesity among primary schools students doubled to 23 per cent in 2009. These figures are based on statistics from the University of the West Indies and the Caribbean Food and Nutrition Institute.

The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization published a report ranking T&T as the top Caribbean country with obesity. The 30 per cent obesity rate among the adult population is similar to the top global ranking of the United States and Mexico with 31.8 per cent and 32.8 per cent respectively.

Obesity, poor diet and poor lifestyle choices are linked to several long term health conditions. Some of these adverse conditions include premature death and illness including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, gall bladder disease, fatty liver, arthritis and joint disorders and some cancers.

Studies have shown that over the past four decades, consumption of food eaten away from home has risen alarmingly. These oily and gaseous sugary fast foods or high energy density foods are high in calories, fat, saturated and trans fat, sodium, sugar and simple carbohydrates.

This upward trend towards fast foods are based on behavioural, cultural, socio economic and environmental influences. Therefore a conscious effort has to be made by every citizen, taking personal responsibility for their individual health and parents for the health of their families.

Let’s increase our production of oil and gas as industrial energy for a healthier economy but reduce the consumption of oil and gas fast foods in our diet for a healthier population.

Ronald Huggins

St Joseph