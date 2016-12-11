DEATH BY HANGING IS LAW, ENFORCE IT

The recent murder of Shannon Banfield has left the country shell-shocked. Here was a young lady in the prime of her life who was apparently preyed upon while simply shopping in downtown Port-of-Spain. The Internet and social media were thrown into a frenzy when news spread that after missing for two days, her partially decomposed body had been found stored or hidden away at the premises of a Charlotte Street business place.

The majority of us agree that there seems to be no stopping the upward spiral in the murder rate of our relatively small twin-island state. Over 430 mothers, fathers, sons and daughters have been killed so far this year. Citizens are looking to the authorities and yearning for relief. Leadership is needed to take charge of the present situation so that there could be some halt to the bloodletting.

Many are looking on at the Philippines and the war that its recently elected president, Rodrigo Duarte, has launched against the criminal population there. He has embarked on a no holds barred assault on all involved in the country’s notorious drug trade. He has focused his attention, not only on traffickers and users, but also corrupt public officials, police and army officers who are believed to have sold the powers of their offices to the criminals. His assault on crime has been so well received by his countryman that as of October 2016 his approval was at an unheard of 80 per cent. He is believed to have said that “A leader must be a terror to the few in order to protect the lives and well-being of the many who are good.”

In T&T there are many, in fact the vast majority of our citizens are down-to-earth good souls who simply want to go about their everyday lives in peace and safety. But we are afraid at the type of violence that has reared its head in our beautiful country in recent times. The violence we presently experience appears to be arbitrary and a non-respecter of boundaries whether by time, race, class or geographic location. And the violence is believed to be perpetrated by the few. A relatively small group of mostly men, who for whatever reason related to their upbringing, have no regard for their life or the lives of others. At this time in our history, more than any other, we need a Rodrigo Duarte. We need a leader to protect us from the terror of the few.

The death of Shannon Banfield led many to make calls that we should “bring back the hangman”. But the hangman never went away. He is still part of our law and in theory every miscreant convicted of murder must have a date with him. But for quite some time now, all political parties have been hypocritical in their behaviour towards the hangman. Death by hanging is the law of the land but no one has been willing (for whatever reason) to do what is necessary to ensure that it is carried out. The last executions of convicted murderers took place when Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, occupied the Attorney General’s office. The hangman was a priority to him and to that end, he set up a unit in his office to keep track of murder trials before the courts to ensure that those guilty of murder kept their date with the hangman.

I make no apology for saying that we require someone to do what Mr Maharaj did back then. Death by hanging is the law of the land and this law must be given effect while it remains on our books. If there are those who believe that the law should not be on our books then let them advocate for its change. In the meantime, we must insist that the politicians give effect to the law.

We must insist that, with hundreds of millions of dollars being invested into our judicial system every year, that the system works to eradicate “the few in order to protect the lives and well-being of the many who are good”.

In November 2015, while speaking at the funeral service of Shervaun Charleau (a soldier killed during a robbery) at the Church of Assumption, Maraval, our present Attorney General Faris Al-Wari was quoted in the press as saying that he intends to see that death penalty is given effect. He said further that he had set up a “tracking committee” to deal with clogs in the judicial system so that murder trials and appeals can be completed within the five-year deadline set by the Privy Council in the Pratt and Morgan matter. Unfortunately, since then, we have heard very little about this “tracking committee”. For the sake of all the law abiding, decent and peaceful citizens of our country I hope that Mr Al-Wari has not forgotten his words and the expectations raised by those words. Will my friend and colleague Attorney General Al-Wari be “a terror to the few in order to protect the lives and well-being of the many who are good?” Time will tell.

Larry N Lalla