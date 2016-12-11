Just when I thought I could no longer be moved by the level of inhumanity that seems to cover us, I found myself weeping for Shannon. I don’t know Shannon, I don’t know her heartbroken mother and father and siblings and family and friends. Is she and are they so different to the victims and families of victims of violent crime that litter the land? Did I weep the day before and the week before and the month before?

Am I being over-emotional, am I reacting to the fear, the hysteria, to the media’s treatment of this latest horror ? Why do I weep for Shannon? Are my tears really for Shannon or are they for my own child, my mother, my friends, my colleagues, my neighbours, my country?

Do I weep out of fear at the evil amongst us, at the depravity that would snatch an innocent off the street and with ruthless intent, destroy? Do I weep because it could have been me or mine? Do I weep because it seems to stand as part of a pattern of cruelty , injustice, selfishness and victimization that surrounds us, in all forms, from the more banal to the most outrageous and even violent? Do I weep because I feel at my core that I cannot protect my loved ones or myself and I cannot depend on the leaders of my country and the State’s institutions to protect us either?

Do I weep because I fear nothing will ever change and that any change will actually be for the worse? Do I weep because I know that even this expression of emotion will make no difference? It will bring no comfort to those who mourn; it will change nothing. It is a mere indulgence of emotion. It will pass. We will all forget and move on.

Tears do dry after all, whether or not the wounds heal.

MA

Via email