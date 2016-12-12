CHANGE PROCESS FOR FIREARMS LICENCE

In Trinidad and Tobago, the most difficult licence to obtain is the Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) which has literally been outlawed even if one fits the present criteria. The application sits with the Police Administration for years, and most times not granted. Simple and courteous acknowledgement of the receipt of the application is not sent and makes one wonder if the application was ever received by the Firearms Department at all.

The criminals however have guns, they really don’t care about the law, so we have “outlawed guns and only the outlaws have guns”. They enter your home or shoot you in the street with impunity and they know you cannot protect yourself and are at their mercy. Quite honestly the security forces have failed the populace. Businessmen are frustrated with numerous complaints about the process.

However, I would like to focus on the sport of competitive and Olympic shooting for which a FUL is required. There are shooting clubs in Trinidad & Tobago equipped to train youngsters properly in the art of safely handling firearms and in marksmanship, monitored by trained coaches. The Firearms Act should make provision to entertain teenage and other applicants and grant FUL for target purposes under the supervision of an approved firearms training institution.

At Bisley, UK, on the ranges of the National Rifle Association where I have been participating annually for the last thirty-seven years, the best marksmen are usually teenagers. The Olympic marksmen are all young people who started in the sport as teens. It is well known that to be really good in any sport one has to take it up at an early stage. Why not shooting? In the past T&T has produced excellent international shooters but that has waned simply because of the law and the unusually long wait for FULs. The sport is dying.

It is time we take a tip from Jamaica where ten years ago the then government decided that the overworked police should no longer have the burden of being the responsible agent for the issuing of firearms to the civilian population of the country. This decision was arrived at for a number of reasons including:

1. The inordinately long time it took for licenses to be granted. You could be waiting for two-three years to even commence the process.

2. The lack of firearm safety and training offered to prospective firearm owners.

3. Follow up action with owners to ensure they remain current with their use and handling of their firearms.

4. The minimum understanding of the laws and use of force associated with carrying a firearm.

5. The corruption involved in the granting of licenses. Rumours abounded of persons of questionable references paying to get licenses issued.

The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) came into being. This is a civilian body led by an Executive Director with a board and staffing at all levels of the spectrum of firearm ownership. The only thing that remains in the hands of the police is clearance in respect of criminal history.

The FLA fingerprints you and prints are forwarded to the police. Once the all clear has been given by the police the process of ownership commences. This process involves your attending a course given by an authorised FLA instructor.

This will involve complete use of the firearm to include keep and carry, drawing and firing understanding of your responsibilities, etc.

Once you have passed this the FLA will complete the process. You will also be required to have a secure safe at your premises. The FLA will inspect your property.

The entire process should be completed in three-six months maximum and you will be retested every three years which has to be carried out before you can have your license renewed.

The newly-appointed Firearms Appeal Board (FAB) is certainly a move in the right direction but I note that appeals can only be made after two years and a new application made before they can act.

I would, therefore, encourage the relevant authorities to take a page from Jamaica and form the Firearm Licensing Authority of Trinidad & Tobago.

Norris Gomez

President T&T Pistol & Rifle Federation