IS THIS HIGHWAY EXIT LEGAL?

Over the last several months, north-south commuters would not have failed to notice the spanking new Courts building between Freeport and Couva on the south-bound side of the Sir Solomon Hochoy highway. What concerns me here is whether the exit off the highway is legal.

I well remember when the villagers of Indian Trail created a make-shift exit near the Indian Trail overpass. It was deemed illegal and the police moved with alacrity to block it off. Is it different for the Courts exit? Or is it the usual, one law for big business and another for small villagers?

If the Courts exit is legal, perhaps the villagers now have a case for the Ministry of Works to construct a proper exit for them?

Noel Kalicharan