STOP PUSSYFOOTING ON SCRATCH BOMBS

I am extremely disappointed in the utterances of Minister of Public Administration and Communications Maxi Cuffie about how the Government of T&T is going to deal with the issue of illegal scratch bombs and fireworks.

The minister laid out a spiel about moral suasion aimed at the “hearts and minds of everyone to do their part.” What rubbish!

The minister should have outlined a more rigorous approach to this issue or, better yet, taken a page from the Grenadian Royal Police Force and have our police clamp down on sellers of scratch bombs.

If the law is being broken, then deal with the importers and the retailers.

Mr Cuffie acknowledged the physical damage already done to citizens by these devices. However, it seems that the Government is afraid to do anything.

When will we ever learn to stop pussyfooting with serious issues in this country?

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope