WAKE UP SILENT MAJORITY!

Fellow citizens it is high time that we wake up from this nightmare that we live out in our once beautiful T&T. A nightmare nurtured by the respective governmental administrations that have held political power at one time or another.

Take a hard look at the major players of each organisation and you will see that it consists of recycled politicians that have proved, beyond a reasonable doubt, that they are incapable of correcting the untenable position that they and their predecessors have created. In a quest to gain political support and enrich themselves they have wasted the numerous opportunities handed to us and will continue to do so.

Browse through today’s news and you will find glaring evidence of their failures:

1) Opposition walk out. (A practice used by all parties)

2) Senior MP advising that the Government is not in control of the security services

3) Another COE that cost the taxpayer $103 million buried in the office of the DPP

4) Vulgar legal fees to junior attorneys, described as incompetent and inexperienced.

5) Police service described as biggest gang by the chairman of the PSC

If doing the same thing over and expecting a different result is considered madness, then we must be declared lunatics, as we continue to re-elect the same set of jokers every time elections come around.

It is time we follow the two very recent examples in the US and UK, who showed the world what happens when the silent majority decide that enough is enough and register their dissatisfaction with minority administrations.

Just my two cents.

Richard Trestrail