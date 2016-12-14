Capital punishment not a deterrent to killings

I am flabbergasted to read of Father Ian Taylor’s “Hang them.” Is he unaware that nowhere in the world has capital punishment been successful as a deterrent to murder?

Is he unaware of the many pitfalls that lurk in the area of miscarriages of justice?

Was he playing to the crowd? I quote once more, Montesquieu from his statement in 1492, “There is no more tyranny than that perpetuated under the shield of law and in the name of justice.”

Or was he playing politics?

Dr R D Mootoo