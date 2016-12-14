Crime a spiritual battle also

As I look at the crimes that are taking place in our country I cannot accept that they are only natural and nothing else. The gruesome murders, abuse of minors with some of the most disgusting acts, women being treated with such disrespect and abuse, men being murdered, shot 17 times and the list goes on.

This to me cannot be normal. There is more to what we are seeing. I will like to suggest that as a country there is a spiritual battle that we also are engaged in. The behaviour of those criminal elements tells me many of them are control by a supernatural force.

With all the laws and justice system we as a country need to add the spiritual aspect to this. What do I mean by the spiritual aspect? Praying and fasting concerning the crime situation.

I know that many have been doing this but sometimes you need to take things up another level when you are not getting the desires you are hoping for. I like the P.U.S.H. concept, “Pray Until Something Happens.” Believe me, eventually something will take place if we persist.

Arnold Gopeesingh,

San Juan