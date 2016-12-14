FATCA FAR FROM FINISHED

The opposition continues to play party politics with the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) legislation. The worst was seen on Monday when the entire opposition bench neglected their salaried, social and political responsibilities by boycotting this crucial sitting of parliament to all “socialise” in another room in the parliament building.

FATCA was enacted in the United States in 2010 and most of our private financial institutions have signed on. The Government is however struggling to get this critical piece of legislation passed. We must get our house in order soon or be left behind and face the consequences.

Our current status gives the global perception of incompetence and creates contention after asking for a second extension. The Government has been trying to conclude the FATCA debate which the current opposition started while in government but they now seem to have a self-seeking political agenda motivating their counter productive actions.

FATCA is fast becoming the global model for combating offshore tax evasion and promoting transparency. Does the opposition have something to lose by supporting the legislation? If not, then stop blocking this initiative to catch these white-collar criminals and the corrupt politicians that abuse public office.

In the US the IRS, through the US Treasury Department, will only begin updating the list of countries with Model 1 and Model 2 Inter-Governmental Agreements (IGAs) on January 1, 2017. We have been granted an extension. The US government “strongly” recommends that T&T pass the FATCA legislation by February 2017.

In a September 30 release, US Ambassador to T&T, John L Estrada reiterated that the bilateral FATCA agreement has already been signed by both countries. The legislation is however needed to implement the commitments in the agreement. This is only one element of a broader plan for co-operation between the US and T&T as a part of a wider global compliance effort.

This type of unparliamentary behaviour by the opposition is a testimony to how disconnected politicians can become when in office. The United National Congress (UNC) appears to be seeking their own political agenda above the agenda of the citizenry. The private, business, governmental and other sectors all stand to suffer from our country’s non compliance to FATCA.

The citizens of this country will not find it easy to forgive the UNC if they continue to block the passage of this legislation beyond the already contentious granting of extensions.

Ronald Huggins

St Joseph