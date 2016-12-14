Hangings must not depend on foreign conditionalities

Our politicians must stop dilly-dallying over the issue of reinstating the death penalty. It is the law of this nation. This country belongs to its citizens and the vast majority want to see hangings resume for violent and premeditated murders.

The time has come when we can take no more of the random daily slaughtering of our innocent folk.

We must now end the business of conforming to what other nations want us to do in order to meet their demands and satisfy their modes of thinking.

We cannot now afford to wait for approval or conform to regulations and rules that were bestowed upon us to run parallel with our legal and constitution rights, by people who are not citizens of this nation, living in far away nations or do not reside in this society.

GA Marques