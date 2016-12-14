The greatest clash in T&T’s colleges football is Naparima against Presentation San Fernando. Make no mistake about it.

Monday Naparima won the war. The battle spilled off the field where the two female physios had it out. It was licks on and off the field.

Such is the passion and intensity with which this game is played. It required 12 police officers and both teams, substitutes included, to subdue the waring women.

The referee and his assistants said the game was over and left the field. Hell hath no fury like a losing woman. Who says we do not love football?

Well played Pres, you are always a worthy opponent.

Congrats Naps.

AV Rampersad,

Princes Town