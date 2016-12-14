Powers seem unable to regulate fireworks

I read where the Ministry of Public Administration and Communications, no doubt with tax payer’s money, has launched a national campaign to stop the sale of scratch bombs and illegal fireworks in T&T with an appeal to citizens to “develop a culture of care for their neighbours and elderly.”

The Ministry’s release goes on to state the terms and conditions under the law for which fireworks and the like can be used. The conditions are quite clear and state that without the written permission within a specific time frame, from the authorities, it is illegal to use or set off fireworks within any town which includes the cities and Boroughs and “every part of the area within two miles of the boundaries of such city or of either of such Boroughs, and also any place or area declared by the minister, by order, to be a town or to be deemed to be included within a town for the purpose of the said section.”

And it goes on, “Any person who throws, casts, set fire to, or lets off any fireworks into, in, or upon any street not being in any town, or into, in, or upon any place being within 60 feet of the centre of any such street, is liable to a fine of $400.

So here is a Government ministry asking citizens, by explaining the conditions under which fireworks and the like can legally be used, “to develop a culture of care for their neighbours and elderly.”

In fact what they should be saying, in simple terms, is that it is illegal to use fireworks etc, without written permission and supervision as specified in the act, and that the law will be enforced.

Is there any wonder that we find ourselves in the lawless state of affairs we are in today when the powers that be don’t seem able to implement a simple law to regulate the use of fireworks.

C Peters