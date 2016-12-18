Criminals reign supreme in T&T

The criminal element continues to wreak havoc and pandemonium in our once considered ‘paradise’ country of T&T. With a low detection rate for murders and unenforced laws, these criminals reign supreme. As citizens, our helplessness has now converted itself into hopelessness. Our grief has now converted itself into outrage.

With each passing day, a daughter or a son, a brother or a sister, a mother or a father becomes our latest statistic. Our silent, yet deafening screams, are yet to be heard by the Government.

Crime is a difficult challenge for any government. It takes a holistic plan, tackling all angles directed towards the problem. This plan must deal with the overburdened legal system, bureaucratic resistance to change, high levels of unemployment throughout the marginal constituencies, disenfranchised and unskilled youth, the easy accessibility to weapons, the negative effect of gangs and their organised criminal activities, the lack of faith in the transparency of the TTPS, all coupled with the economic constraints of a so-called ‘recession’.

Clearly, the three ‘bosses’ heading the ministry in charge of T&T’s security: Major General (Retired) The Hon Edmond Dillon, Senator the Hon Dennis Moses, and appointed Parliamentary Secretary Glenda Jennings-Smith have failed! They have failed to create an environment which ensures public safety and security. They have failed to make any dent on crime. They have failed to deliver on the PNM’s promise to the citizenry to eradicate and alleviate organised criminal activity. They have failed!

The actions of the Speaker on December 9, 2016, in the Parliament only sought to further display the gross neglect and disregard for matters of urgency affecting the people of this country. The ejection of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar from the House of Parliament is a rejection of ALL law-abiding citizens from the national equation. The message sent: The FATCA Bill is more valuable than the 1.3 million lives in T&T.

Desperate times certainly call for desperate measures—A Rodrigo Duterte approach may be our only option to take back our beloved country of T&T. With over 450 murders to date this year, and NO PLAN from the Government, the tidal wave of blood and terror may soon drown out all of our screams for HELP!

Varsha Sankar

PhD Student