Taking back kudos from Port Authority

It seems that, unfortunately, I must reverse the “kudos” which I had happily offered to the Port Authority and The Inter-Island Ferry Transportation Company a few months ago, for having, at last, gotten the Scarborough/Port-of Spain ferry service “right” .

Thus, first, it was the episode, to the chagrin of the Tobago business community in particular, of a ferry having been forced to return to Port-of- Spain with its full cargo after being unable to berth on its arrival at Scarborough. This was said to have been due to a “mix-up” in communication which had caused much inconvenience and monetary loss.

This was followed, not long after, by another event—one of the two fast ferries having had to be taken out of service for a relatively long period, due to officially acknowledged engine failure—yet another case of great inconvenience to the public.

I have been made to understand that this latter inconvenience was experienced especially by passengers who had been wishing to travel, accompanied by their motor cars. However, I have also been made to understand that, at this time (and, no doubt, a situation which is a permanent feature), the two cargo ferries would be travelling with far less than half loads.

In this regard, therefore, I am wondering whether the authorities, as a means of providing greater leeway for motor cars, have considered shifting vans and small trucks, in particular, from the fast passenger ferries to the faster of the two cargo ferries?

Errol OC Cupid,

Trincity, Tacarigua