Santa, a printer for UTC, please

For the last few years, since I discovered it existed, I’ve been doing my Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) transactions at the Grand Bazaar branch.

Even on my first visit, I was surprised to hear the unmistakable sound of a dot-matrix printer (popular in the 1980s) as it painstakingly printed my receipt.

Just to be sure, I asked the teller: “Are you all still using dot-matrix printers?” Yes, he answered, slightly embarrassed.

That, in itself, wasn’t a problem. However, the quality of the print was. Missing dots all over the place, making the receipt barely readable.

Haven’t you all asked for a better printer? Yes, but no one is taking us on. Fast forward to last week.

Same printer (I presume, since I can’t imagine anyone buying a printer in the last 20 years and choosing dot-matrix), same low-quality receipt (with even more missing dots), same conversation.

While I appreciate the UTC’s need to keep operating costs as low as possible, what use is a receipt if it’s illegible? This is unacceptable in this day and age, especially given the low (and falling) cost of good quality printers.

Since the UTC management refuses to change the printer, I will ask on their behalf.

So, Santa, I’m sure you’ve long stopped stocking dot-matrix printers, so I won’t ask for an upgrade, but could you please deliver to the Grand Bazaar branch of the UTC a low-cost laser printer? Thank you.

I will check the next time I have a cheque to deposit.

Noel Kalicharan