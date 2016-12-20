STRANGER VIOLENCE IN PUBLIC SPACES

Couched in your appeal urging the police not to let the Shannon Banfield case go cold was some statements unsupported by research. Your editorial asserts “the phenomenon of a killer murdering people he doesn’t know is very rare”.

It further equates Shannon’s case with the general female homicide victims who are often acquainted with their killers.

The argument concludes that it is more probable that “an acquaintance/friend saw...raped and killed her”.

This is a breathtaking slur on Shannon who is unable to defend herself. This flies in the face of the relationship she is reported to have both with her mother and her church.

While crime statistics are notably unreliable, we know that most of the murders of women arise from intimate relationships but it is estimated that 21 per cent to 27 per cent are committed by strangers.

This cannot be considered rare. To understand crime against women we must distinguish between intimate partner murders which take place within their homes as opposed to those that occur in public spaces as in the case of Shannon.

One longitudinal study (https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/vvcs9310.pdf) reveals that 62 per cent of violent victimizations in public spaces are perpetrated by strangers as opposed to 9 per cent of those occurring in one’s home.

On a five year basis, 22 per cent of all women victims were attacked by strangers as compared to 31 per cent who knew their assailants.

Another 2013 study in Honduras notes that 40 per cent of the violent incidents took place in public spaces as compared to 28 per cent indoors.

The majority was not linked to domestic violence. In countries with high levels of societal violence, murders in the public space are more likely to be by strangers than by intimate partners. http://www.genevadeclaration.org/fileadmin/docs/GBAV3/GBAV3_Ch3_pp87-120...

The murder of women is one point of a continuum with street harassment falling on the other end with sexual assault and rape in between.

Shannon fits the profile of those with the highest risk of personal violent victimization: under 25 years, female and employed. This group is nearly twice as likely to be accosted at places other than work or home.

Commercial locations account for 14 per cent while streets and parks add 27 per cent.

Half of all women victimised were either using public transport, shopping or in the gym or jogging. It is estimated that 15- 30 per cent of rapes are perpetrated by strangers.

Women are subject to overt observation, evaluation and verbal commentary by strangers as they seek to pick off the most vulnerable.

Our women never know when the assault may begin or how it may escalate. This is the frightening thing for them.

We need to do better in reporting on gender issues which intersect with violence.

Noble Philip